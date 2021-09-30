EC3 recalls some wrestlers having a blind allegiance to WWE, discusses being a good soldier for the company

CategoriesInterview Highlights WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Cageside Seats interview with EC3

Host: Shakiel Mahjouri

Podcast available via CagesideSeats.com

Video available at SHAK Wrestling YouTube Page

EC3 on “blind allegiance” to WWE: “There was, I guess, a blind allegiance to my corporate employer at the time and there was probably feigning of happiness because I was in theory living my dream, so to speak. With Impact, getting the opportunity, becoming the world champion, becoming a mainstay and a top name there. Going to NXT… having fun, having a good run until the eventual hellish landscape call-up.”

EC3 on being “a good soldier” for WWE: “There was happiness and I don’t want to say purpose because that’s what I’m going for now, but there was a sense of wellbeing that I was doing the right things. But when you do the right things — this is something I often tell younger talent — when you’re doing the right things, when you’re a good soldier, you’re gonna be the first in line to get shot. So being a good soldier for that company, they had no problem shooting me. Frontlines and that’s fine, that’s okay. As a person, as a character, we all know the best wrestling characters are extensions of their real-life personality.”