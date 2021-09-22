AEW Dynamite in New York (reports needed), AEW Rampage and Dynamite poll results, Ole Anderson, Luther Reigns, Americo Rocca, Super Delfin, Bob Sapp, Big Boss Man, Johnny Valentine, Doug Somers, Mike Graham

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The show features AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Daniel Bryan in a non-title match. Join me for this week’s live review at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight. AEW will also tape Friday’s Rampage tonight. Jake Barnett has the night off, but he will handle Friday’s WWE Smackdown live review.

-Last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite finished with B as the majority grade with 42 percent of the vote. A finished second with 35 percent. I gave the show a B grade for being a strong set up show for this week’s big event in New York.

-Friday’s AEW Rampage finished with C as the majority grade from 32 percent of our post show poll voters. B finished second with 31 percent. I gave the show a C- grade. The AEW Tag Title match and the Britt Baker and Ruby Soho segment were entertaining, but the other two matches didn’t do much for me.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ole Anderson (Alan Rogowski) is 79.

-Americo Rocca (Javier Padilla) is 69.

-Super Delfin (Hiroto Wakita) is 54.

-Luther Reigns (Matt Wiese) is 50.

-Bob Sapp is 48.

-The late Johnny Valentine (John Wisniski) was born on September 22, 1928. He died on April 24, 2001.

-The late Mike Graham (Michael Gossett) was born on September 22, 1951. He took his own life at age 61 on October 19, 2012.

-The late Doug Somers (Douglas Somerson) was born on September 22, 1951. He died at age 65 on May 16, 2017.

-Big Boss Man (Ray Traylor, Jr.) died of a heart attack at age 41 on September 22, 2004.