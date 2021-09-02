What's happening...

Daffney dead at age 46

September 2, 2021

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former pro wrestler Shannon Claire Spruill, who worked as Daffney Unger, died on Wednesday at age 46. Spruill’s family authorized the announcement of her death here.

Powell’s POV: Spruill put out a disturbing Instagram Live video on Wednesday in which she cried and stated that her brain goes to Boston (meaning it’s been donated for head trauma research). It’s a tragic story and I offer my heartfelt condolences to her family and many friends.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (3)

  1. Bob September 2, 2021 @ 1:45 pm

    Check in with your friends and family.
    Tell those that you love, that you love them.
    If you’re feeling bad, ring a helpline. Ring a stranger. Anything. You’re not alone.

    Deepest condolences to her loved ones.

    Reply
  2. Lee September 2, 2021 @ 1:53 pm

    I couldn’t watch all the video, I just wanted to find her and hug her. Heartbroken.

    Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.