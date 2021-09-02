Daffney dead at age 46

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Former pro wrestler Shannon Claire Spruill, who worked as Daffney Unger, died on Wednesday at age 46. Spruill’s family authorized the announcement of her death here.
Powell’s POV: Spruill put out a disturbing Instagram Live video on Wednesday in which she cried and stated that her brain goes to Boston (meaning it’s been donated for head trauma research). It’s a tragic story and I offer my heartfelt condolences to her family and many friends.
Check in with your friends and family.
Tell those that you love, that you love them.
If you’re feeling bad, ring a helpline. Ring a stranger. Anything. You’re not alone.
Deepest condolences to her loved ones.
That is heartbreaking.
My condolences to her family and friends.
I couldn’t watch all the video, I just wanted to find her and hug her. Heartbroken.