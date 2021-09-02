Daffney dead at age 46

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former pro wrestler Shannon Claire Spruill, who worked as Daffney Unger, died on Wednesday at age 46. Spruill’s family authorized the announcement of her death here.

Powell’s POV: Spruill put out a disturbing Instagram Live video on Wednesday in which she cried and stated that her brain goes to Boston (meaning it’s been donated for head trauma research). It’s a tragic story and I offer my heartfelt condolences to her family and many friends.