AEW All Out lineup: The updated card for the Labor Day weekend event, Casino Battle Royale entrants list

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held on Sunday, September 5 in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena.

-CM Punk vs. Darby Allin.

-Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship.

-“The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix in a cage match for the AEW Tag Titles.

-Britt Baker vs. Kris Statlander for the AEW Women’s Championship.

-Miro vs. Eddie Kingston for the TNT Championship.

-Chris Jericho vs. MJF (Jericho can’t wrestle in AEW again if he loses).

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Pac.

-Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima.

-Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall.

-The women’s Casino Battle Royale (Entrants: Nyla Rose, Thunder Rosa, Tay Conti, Red Velvet, Big Swole, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart, Allie, Diamante, and 12 TBA).

Powell’s POV: The Lucha Brothers beat Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus match on Friday’s AEW Rampage to earn the right to challenge the Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Titles. The Miro vs. Kingston match for the TNT Title was also announced on Rampage. AEW will be holding a fan fest on September 3-4 at Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, and the September 3 edition of Rampage will also be held on September 3 at NOW Arena.