By Laurence Gibbons, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Gibbonsgob)

Laurence Gibbons reviews WWE’s NXT UK television show: Pretty Deadly vs. Subculture for the NXT UK Tag Team Titles, Tristan Archer vs. Joseph Conners, Laura Di Matteo vs. Nina Samuels, and the announcement of an NXT UK Championship match at NXT Takeover 36, and more (17:56)…

Click here for the July 22 NXT UK television show audio review.

