NXT TV preview: NXT Championship match headlines Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Karrion Kross vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship with Samoa Joe as special referee.

-Ikemen Jiro vs. Duke Hudson in an NXT Breakout Tournament first round match.

