CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH Wrestling TV show: Flamita vs. Eli Isom vs. Bandido vs. Brian Johnson vs. Chris Dickinson vs. Rhett Titus in the Survival of the Fittest elimination match finals, plus Matt Taven vs. Dutch, and more (11:42)…

Click here for the June 28 ROH Wrestling TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.