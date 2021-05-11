NXT sets next Takeover date and theme

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that NXT Takeover: In Your House will be held on Sunday, June 13. The show will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States and will also be available via pay-per-view television.

Powell’s POV: NXT used the In Your House theme last June. With just over a month until Takeover, one can only assume that NXT will start building toward the event on tonight’s television show. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT TV every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET.