AEW Dynamite and MLW Fusion coverage, Lita, Marina Shafir, Julio Dinero, Rebecca DiPietro, Brian Adams

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped last week in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. The show includes Chris Jericho vs. Dax Harwood with Mike Tyson as ringside enforcer. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my same night audio review shortly after the show.

-MLW Fusion streams tonight and includes three title matches. Fusion streams Wednesdays at 6CT/7ET on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube Page, and is replayed on beIN Sports on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My reports are made available while the show streams on Wednesdays, and my audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members on Wednesday nights.

Birthdays and Notables

-Julio Dinero (Brian Wohl) is 49.

-Lita (Amy Dumas) is 46.

-Rebecca DiPietro is 42.

-Marina Shafir is 33.

-The late Brian “Crush” Adams was born on April 14, 1964. He died of a drug overdose at age 43 on August 13, 2007.