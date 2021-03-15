WWE Raw, AEW Dark: Elevation, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Iron Sheik, Matt Jackson, MJF, Shotzi Blackheart, Jordan Devlin, Bryan Clark, Santino Marella, Beulah McGillicutty, Masayuki Naruse

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. The show features a pair of title matches and the brand’s final push for Sunday’s WWE Fastlane. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-AEW Dark: Elevation premieres tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight will serve as the broadcast team. I was hoping to provide a live review, but with so many matches advertised, there’s no way it will finish before Raw. Nevertheless, I am curious to see the new show and to hear the new broadcast team.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-The Iron Sheik (Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri) is 79 today.

-Masayuki Naruse is 48 today.

-Jordan Devlin is 32 today.

-MJF is 25 today.

-Antonino Rocca died on March 15, 1977 at age 55 after complications following a urinary infection.

-Bryan Clark turned 57 on Sunday. He also worked as Wrath and Adam Bomb.

-Beulah McGillicutty (Trisa Laughlin) turned 52 on Sunday.

-Santino Marella (Anthony Carelli) turned 47 on Sunday.

-Shotzi Blackheart (Ashley Urbanski) turned 29 on Sunday.

-Matt Jackson (Matthew Massie) of the Young Bucks turned 36 on Saturday.

-The late Arnold Skaaland died on March 13, 2007 at age 82.