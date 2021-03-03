03/03 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan in a non-title match, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Juice Robinson, and Dave Finlay vs. Reno Scum and Team XXXL, Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Black Taurus to become No. 1 contender to the X Division Title

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan in a non-title match, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Juice Robinson, and Dave Finlay vs. Reno Scum and Team XXXL, Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey vs. Black Taurus to become No. 1 contender to the X Division Title, and more (22:06)…

