Matt Sydal shares the advice he gave Snoop Dogg before his top rope splash on AEW Dynamite, says the TNT Title is bring out the best in wrestlers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Unrestricted Podcast with Matt Sydal

Hosts: Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards

Matt on Snoop Dogg’s Snoop Splash on Dynamite: “My advice was very explicit – wear kneepads! But I don’t think he did. I think he just went free style. He just wanted to do the Superfly Snuka that he remembered from the Garden, and he got to hit a Snoop Splash, and it was awesome.”

Matt on the TNT Championship: “This TNT Championship is bringing out the best in a lot of guys. I think it brought out the best in Darby Allin, and I think this is where I need to narrow my focus. That championship has a lot of meaning and prestige to it, and it is absolutely one of the main reasons I’m in AEW right now.”

Other topics include Sydal on his botch during his debut at AEW All Out, the last-minute phone call he received about the surprise booking, his Third Eye gimmick, what it means to have a “Sydelic Mentality,” risk-taking in the ring, why he is solely focused on the TNT Championship, working with Cody Rhodes and Chaos Project, learning from AEW coaches Dean Malenko and Tully Blanchard, his love of Japanese death matches, and tagging with Ricochet in NJPW.