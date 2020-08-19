Paul Heyman and Sam Roberts praise Renee Young following word of her planned departure from WWE

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Paul Heyman and Sam Roberts offered words of praise for Renee Young on the day that word leaked that she’s given notice to WWE. “I am, as many others are, just hearing/reading the news that @ReneeYoungWWE will be pursuing other dreams outside of World Wrestling Entertainment,” Heyman wrote on Instagram. “Besides changing her IG name, I can only imagine the plethora of projects running through this young lady’s vivid imagination. Working with Renee has been an absolute pleasure. She always brought out the very best in everyone she worked with, and I am forever indebted to her for her on-screen generosity and trust. I look forward to whatever projects she chooses to grace with her passion and personality, and thank her for the opportunity to work with such a professional.”

Sam Roberts also sang the praises of Young. “Sitting at a @WWE broadcast table for the 1st time could’ve been the most nervous I’d ever been,” Roberts wrote on Twitter. “It wasn’t because @ReneeYoungWWE & @BookerT5x went out of their way to help me feel comfortable & at home. Everything with Renee has been like that. Can we still host Talking Smack?”

Powell’s POV: Paul Levesque declined to confirm or deny the reports that Young has given notice to the company during his media call on Wednesday. However, he also shared kind words about her work within the company. You can listen to his media call here. I have a feeling that plenty of Young’s peers will be offering their praise for her in the days ahead.