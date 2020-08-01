WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership for the show featuring two title matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 1.892 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 1.924 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 1.971 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 1.873 million viewers, and the second hour produced 1.911 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the men 18-49 demographic, and a tie for first in the adults 18-49 demographic in Friday’s cable ratings. The final numbers will be available on Monday.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Mike McMahon of PWTorch.com discussing his background and podcast work, plus a long chat regarding Impact Wrestling coming out of Slammiversary, including a breakdown of the notable additions to the roster, and more...