WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 1.935 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 2.044 final number from last week (last week’s overnight number was 2.15 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 1.962 million viewers, while the second hour produced 1.908 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown led Fox to a first place finish in the male adults 18-49 demographic, and a second place finish in the adults 18-49 demographic. The final numbers will be available on Monday.



