WWE Video: Simone Johnson interview

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE released an interview with Simone Johnson that was conducted by Cathy Kelley. WWE announced earlier this week that Johnson signed with the company and has reported to the WWE Performance Center. Watch the video below or on the WWE YouTube Page.

Powell’s POV: Johnson said she started watching pro wrestling with her grandmother when she was nine or ten and instantly fell in love with it. She also spoke about watching her father Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the ring, his reaction to her telling him that she wants to be a wrestler, training in the ring with him, whether she feels pressure being the first fourth generation wrestler in WWE, continuing her education while training, and more.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Justin Credible returning to discuss playing comedy clubs with Sandman and Shane Douglas on "The Whole F'n Truth Tour", the status of the "Credible" documentary, reviewing AEW Dynamite with Vince Russo, and much more...

