WWE Smackdown on Fox viewership: Final numbers for Friday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.497 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.503 million overnight count that came out on Saturday, and up from the previous episode’s 2.413 million final viewership count.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished tied with CBS’s Hawaii Five-O for the lead in the adults 18-49 demographic for all network shows. Smackdown won the night in the male 18-49 demographic.



