12/23 Moore’s MLW Fusion audio review: The Opera Cup tournament continues with MJF vs. Alex Hammerstone and Low Ki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr., plus Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc in a Prince of Darkness match

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: The Opera Cup tournament continues with MJF vs. Alex Hammerstone and Low Ki vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr., plus Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc in a Prince of Darkness match, and more (30:39)…

Click here for the December 23 MLW Fusion audio review.

