NWA’s preview for today’s “Not a Christmas Movie” edition of Powerrr

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NWA issued the following press release to promote today’s early premiere of the weekly Powerrr online series.

Goes live at 6:05pm ET TONIGHT (December 23rd)

NWA Powerrr | Episode 11 | “Not A Christmas Movie”

The National Wrestling Alliance is proud to share NWA Powerrr in this Christmas season with Episode 11 “Not A Christmas Movie” featuring the stars of the NWA as we close 2019. Binge all the episodes here – https://www.youtube.com/ playlist?list= PLCRb96pNJPq67IUikLOnuH- DL8gc5p5U5

On this episode of NWA Power, we’ll hear from Nick Aldis after his shocking actions on Tim Storm. What is the truth with Kamille and the Wild Cards? Did this have anything to do with Marty Scurll’s appearance? What about what Ricky Morton of the Rock N Roll Express had to say?

Also on this #NWAPowerr episode, the TV Title Tournament Qualifying Matches begin with Ricky Starks vs. Eddie Kingston & The Question Mark vs. Colt Cabana to see who moves on to Hard Times on 1/24/20 on PPV. Order now – https://www.fite.tv/watch/nwa- it-returns/2p57c/

The women’s division takes center stage as NWA Women’s World Champion Allysin Kay teams with ODB & Ashley Vox vs. Melina, Marti Belle and Thunder Rosa. The winner of the fall gets to choose their next one-on-one opponent.

Plus Eli Drake, Josephus-claus, Tim Storm, and so much more.

Order the replay of Into The Fire now – https://www.fite.tv/watch/nwa- into-the-fire/2p4wz/

#NWAHardTimes #AEWDARK

Powell’s POV: I won’t be able to cover the show live due to plans I made before the early airing was announced. I should have the NWA Powerrr review available tomorrow if all goes according to plan.



