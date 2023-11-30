Impact Wrestling, ROH on HonorClub, and MLW Fusion coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, Jushin Liger, Christian Cage, Naomi, Tom Zenk, Jimmy Del Ray

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features the Throwback Throwdown IPWF theme featuring John Moore’s review will be available on Friday. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Friday.

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes tournament matches for the vacant ROH TV Title. Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-MLW Fusion streams tonight at 7CT/8ET on the MLW YouTube page and FITE.TV. The show features the final push for the MLW One Shot event.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the leading grade in our post show poll with 38 percent of the vote. A finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show an B grade and felt it was a solid final push for Survivor Series.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A and B tied for the most votes in our post show poll with 35 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B grade. The matches were mostly throwaway, but the show featured some must see promo segments.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jushin Thunder Liger (Keiichi Yamada) is 59.

-Christian Cage (Jay Reso) is 50 (and doing the best character work of his career!).

-Knockouts Champion Naomi (Trinity Fatu) is 36.

-The late Tom Zenk was born on November 30, 1958. He died on December 9, 2017 from arterial sclerosis and cardiomegaly.

-The late Jimmy Del Ray (David Ferrier) was born on November 30, 1962. He died of a heart attack at age 52 on December 6, 2014.