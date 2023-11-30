AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Danhausen, and Hook vs. Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker
-Penta El Zero Miedo, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Kommandar vs. Brian Cage and “The Work Horsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake
-Anna Jay, Ruby Soho and Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue, and Kris Statlander
-Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kyle Fletcher in trios action
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center. The show airs Fridays on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on delay rather than live.
