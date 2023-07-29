AEW Collision lineup: Two matches set for next week’s show opposite SummerSlam

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.
-CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks for the “real world championship” with Ricky Steamboat as special referee
-“FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. Big Bill and Brian Cage for the AEW Tag Team Titles
Powell’s POV: The show will air opposite SummerSlam, marking the first time that Collision will air opposite a WWE PLE. Collision will be held on Saturday in Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The show airs Saturday on TNT beginning at 7CT/8ET. My review will be available on delay due to SummerSlam. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available on Saturdays or Sundays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
