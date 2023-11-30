AEW Rampage spoilers: Full results of Friday’s TNT show (spoilers)

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Rampage TV Taping

Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center

Report by Dot Net Member Tom from St Paul

1. Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, Danhausen, and Hook defeated Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker (w/Jake Hager). The babyface won in about ten minutes. Wheeler Yuta came out and sat in on commentary mid match. I’m guessing he will be facing Hook.

Ric Flair and Sting cut a promo. I don’t think this segment will air on television. It was mostly them taking a trip down memory lane.

2. Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita, and Kyle Fletcher beat three local wrestlers. The Callis Family team won in a minute and then called out the Golden Jets.

3. Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue, and Kris Statlander beat Anna Jay, Ruby Soho, and Saraya. Blue’s team won in roughly seven minutes.

4. Penta El Zero Miedo, El Hijo del Vikingo, and Komandar defeated Brian Cage and “The Work Horsemen” Anthony Henry and JD Drake. Cage walked out on his team near the end of the match, which the babyfaces won in roughly eleven minutes.