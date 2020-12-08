12/07 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review (NSFW): Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. AJ Styles, The Miz, and John Morrison in a handicap tag match, U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy in a non-title match, Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler in a non-title match

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus vs. AJ Styles, The Miz, and John Morrison in a handicap tag match, U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Jeff Hardy in a non-title match, Raw Women’s Champion Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler in a non-title match, and more (31:47)…

Click here to stream or download the December 7 WWE Raw audio review.

