11/06 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 134): Ross Von Erich on the MLW Restart, following in the footsteps of his legendary father Kevin Von Erich, the name grandfather Fritz Von Erich considered using rather than World Class Championship Wrestling, his cousin Lacey Von Erich, teaming with brother Marshall

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Ross Von Erich discussing the MLW Restart, following in the footsteps of his legendary father Kevin Von Erich, the name grandfather Fritz Von Erich considered using rather than World Class Championship Wrestling, his cousin Lacey Von Erich, teaming with brother Marshall, and much more (32:44)…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 134) and guest Ross Von Erich.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com discussing the WWE financial report, the future of WWE Network and how it affects consumers, the likelihood of a WWE sale, AEW and Impact Wrestling business, and much more...