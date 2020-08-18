08/17 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Shawn Michaels addresses Randy Orton’s attack on Ric Flair, WWE Women’s Tag Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Asuka and Shayna Baszler in a non-title match, Retribution attacks continue, Raw Underground fights, the brand’s final push for SummerSlam

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Shawn Michaels addresses Randy Orton’s attack on Ric Flair, WWE Women’s Tag Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Asuka and Shayna Baszler in a non-title match, Retribution attacks continue, Raw Underground fights, the brand’s final push for SummerSlam, and more (47:09)…

Click here to stream or download the August 17 WWE Raw audio review.

