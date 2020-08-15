08/15 Anish V’s NJPW Strong Audio Review: Jeff Cobb vs. Kenta and David Finlay vs. Tama Tonga in New Japan Cup semifinal matches, ACH, TJP, and Alex Zayne vs. PJ Black, Misterioso, and Blake Christian, Clark Connors and Jordan Clearwater vs. Barrett Brown and Logan Reigel

Categories

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

Dot Net staffer Anish V reviews NJPW Strong: Jeff Cobb vs. Kenta and David Finlay vs. Tama Tonga in New Japan Cup semifinal matches, ACH, TJP, and Alex Zayne vs. PJ Black, Misterioso, and Blake Christian, Clark Connors and Jordan Clearwater vs. Barrett Brown and Logan Reigel, and more (10:38)…

Click here to stream or download the August 15 NJPW Strong audio review.

