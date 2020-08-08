08/07 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Retribution invasion, Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus, Jeff Hardy vs. King Corbin, The Miz and John Morrison vs. Otis and Tucker, Cesaro vs. Lince Dorado, The Fiend and Braun Strowman, Stephanie McMahon addresses Sasha Banks and Bayley

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Retribution invasion, Matt Riddle vs. Sheamus, Jeff Hardy vs. King Corbin, The Miz and John Morrison vs. Otis and Tucker, Cesaro vs. Lince Dorado, The Fiend and Braun Strowman, Stephanie McMahon addresses Sasha Banks and Bayley, and more (30:00)…

Click here for the August 7 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast combo show and discuss Raw Underground and other WWE concepts, The Rock's group buying the XFL, the Marty Jannetty story, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV, and more...