08/06 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Pat McAfee and Adam Cole angle, Damian Priest vs. Oney Lorcan vs. Ridge Holland in a ladder match qualifier, Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai in a No. 1 contenders match, Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes in a non-title match

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Pat McAfee and Adam Cole angle, Damian Priest vs. Oney Lorcan vs. Ridge Holland in a ladder match qualifier, Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai in a No. 1 contenders match, Keith Lee vs. Cameron Grimes in a non-title match, and more (33:07)…

Click here for the August 6 NXT TV audio review.

