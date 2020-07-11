07/11 Best of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell: Former WWE Smackdown head writer Alex Greenfield pulls no punches while discussing his relationship with Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Kevin Dunn, plus his current run with MLW

Categories

By Jason Powell, Prowrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Best of The Boom features Alex Greenfield joining Jason Powell in this June 27, 2018 discussion in which he The former WWE Smackdown head writer discusses his working relationships with Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Kevin Dunn, plus his shameful involvement in the creation of the Punjabi Prison match, WWE and Hollywood crossovers, his role with MLW at the time, and much more (72:15)…

