05/12 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller discuss WWE’s WrestleMania Backlash PPV hype, Jimmy Uso’s return, Orange Cassidy vs. Pac for an AEW Title shot, NXT’s current lack of buzz, strengths and weaknesses of Impact Wrestling, the state of ROH, changes in fans, and mailbag topics 

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss WWE’s WrestleMania Backlash PPV hype, Jimmy Uso’s return, Orange Cassidy vs. Pac for an AEW Title shot, NXT’s current lack of buzz, strengths and weaknesses of Impact Wrestling, the state of ROH, changes in fans, and mailbag topics, and more (125:16)…

Click here for the May 12 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast.

