05/10 Powell's WWE Raw audio review: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre in a non-title match, Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a non-title match, Cedric Alexander vs. Shelton Benjamin, final hype for WrestleMania Backlash

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre in a non-title match, Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a non-title match, Cedric Alexander vs. Shelton Benjamin, final hype for WrestleMania Backlash, and more (26:33)…

Click here to stream or download the May 10 WWE Raw audio review.

