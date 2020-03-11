03/11 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review (NSFW): Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin in the deciding match of the best of five series, Jordynne Grace vs. Lacey Ryan for the Knockouts Title, Dez and Wentz vs. Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera, Rhino vs. Madman Fulton

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Eddie Edwards vs. Michael Elgin in the deciding match of the best of five series, Jordynne Grace vs. Lacey Ryan for the Knockouts Title, Dez and Wentz vs. Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera, Rhino vs. Madman Fulton, and more (23:19)…

Click here for the March 11 Impact Wrestling audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

