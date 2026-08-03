WWE Raw in Des Moines, Pro Wrestling Boom, TKO second quarter earnings report and call, Butterbean, Aron Stevens, Nyla Rose, Austin Theory, Davey Boy Smith Jr., DeWayne Bruce, Takayuki Iizuka, Haydn Gleed, Sam Robinson, Carmelo Hayes, Jimmy Golden, Mike Chioda, D-Von Dudley, Yoshi Tatsu

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Des Moines, Iowa, at Casey’s Center. The show features the brand’s SummerSlam fallout show. Join me for my live review as Raw streams live on Netflix tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-TKO will release the 2026 second quarter earnings report today. TKO executives will host a conference call to discuss the report today at 4CT/5ET. I will have live notes regarding the WWE-related items.

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay joining me to discuss WWE SummerSlam. We welcome your pro wrestling email questions this morning before 12CT/1ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in Des Moines, Tuesday’s NXT in Orlando, Wednesday’s live Dynamite in Mexico City, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Philadelphia, and Saturday’s live Collision in Colorado Springs. If you are going to one of the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to Dot Net contributor Haydn Gleed.

-Eric “Butterbean” Esch is 60 today. The pro boxer fought Bart Gunn in a boxing match at WrestleMania XV.

-Aron Stevens (Aron Haddad) is 45 today. He worked as Damien Sandow in WWE.

-Nyla Rose is 44 today.

-The late Haystacks Calhoun (William Dee Calhoun) was born on August 3, 1934. He died at age 55 on December 7, 1989.

-The late Karl Gotch (Karl Istaz) was born on August 3, 1924. He died on July 28, 2007.

-Happy belated birthday to Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday.

-The final edition of NXT 2.0 aired on August 2, 2022.

-DeWayne Bruce turned 64 on Sunday. He worked as Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker in WCW and was the head trainer at the WCW Power Plant.

-Takayuki Iizuka turned 60 on Sunday.

-Davey Boy Smith Jr. (Harry Smith) turned 41 on Sunday.

-Austin Theory (Austin White) turned 29 on Sunday.

-Jimmy Golden turned 76 on Saturday. He also worked as Bunkhouse Buck in WCW and as Jack Swagger Sr. in WWE.

-Referee Mike Chioda turned 60 on Saturday.

-D-Von Dudley (Devon Hughes) turned 54 on Saturday.

-Yoshi Tatsu (Naofumi Yamamoto) turned 49 on Saturday.

-Carmelo Hayes (Christian Brigham) turned 32 on Saturday.

-The late Harley Race died of lung cancer at age 76 on August 1, 2019.

-The late George Hackenschmidt was born on August 1, 1877. He died at age 90 on February 19, 1968.