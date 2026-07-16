AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show (Boston taping reports needed)

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision television show.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata for the TBS Championship

-Jack Perry vs. Nick Wayne

-Tommaso Ciampa wants someone to step up to face him

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped tonight in Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Don Murphy’s review will be available after Collision is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).