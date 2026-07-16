What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s show (Boston taping reports needed)

July 16, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision television show.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Queen Aminata for the TBS Championship

-Jack Perry vs. Nick Wayne

-Tommaso Ciampa wants someone to step up to face him

Powell’s POV: Collision will be taped tonight in Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Don Murphy’s review will be available after Collision is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.