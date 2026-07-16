TNA Impact coverage, AEW Collision taping (Boston reports needed), WWE in Allentown (reports needed), ROH on HonorClub, grades for Raw, Smackdown, and Impact, Bobby Lashley, Excalibur, QT Marshall, Mike Bailey, Terry Gordy

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Thursday Night Impact features Cedric Alexander vs. Fabian Aichner for the X Division Title. The show was taped July 1-2 in Albany, New York, at Broadview Center. I’m filling in for John Moore tonight. My review will be available shortly after the show airs. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW is taping Saturday’a Collision television show tonight in Boston, Massachusetts, at MGM Music Hall. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE is holding a live event tonight in Allentown, Pennsylvania, at PPL Center. WWE is advertising CM Punk, Gunther, Oba Femi, Finn Balor, Brie Bella, Paige, Penta, Dominik Mysterio, and Danhausen. We are seeking reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-The Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 7CT/8ET.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C grade during my audio review.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 48 percent of the vote. C finished second with 18 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 46 percent of the vote. C finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bobby Lashley is 50.

-AEW broadcast team member Excalibur (Marc Letzmann) is 46.

-QT Marshall (Michael Cuellari) is 41.

-Mike Bailey is 36.

-The late Terry Gordy died of a heart attack at age 40 on July 16, 2001.