NXT 2.0 TV rating and viewership for the Heatwave themed edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 723,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count is up from the 597,000 viewers who watched last week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Very good numbers for NXT Heatwave, which finished fifth in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo. NXT’s last themed show was the July 5, 2022 Great American Bash, which delivered 593,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo. The August 17, 2021 edition of NXT delivered 654,000 viewers and a 0.15 rating for the NXT Takeover 36 go-home show heading into SummerSlam weekend.