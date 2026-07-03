WWE Smackdown, Steve Olsonoski, Jack Victory, Johnny Swinger, Joey Janela, Shinya Hashimoto

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown was taped on Monday in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Boardwalk Hall. Smackdown is once again a two-hour show starting tonight and through the rest of the year (Rejoice!). Tonight’s show features the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Night of Champions. I am taking the night off, so join John Moore for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports for all WWE, AEW, TNA, NXT, GCW, MLW, and other live events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Former AWA wrestler Steve Olsonoski is 73.

-Jack Victory (Kenneth Rinehurst) is 62.

-Johnny Swinger (Joseph Dorgan) is 51.

-Joey Janela is 37.

-Shinya Hashimoto was born on July 3, 1965. He died at age 40 on July 11, 2005, of a brain aneurysm.