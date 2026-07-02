TNA Impact results (7/2): Moore’s review of new TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth’s appearance, Knockout TV Title tournament matches, six-way for a shot at the X Division Title

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

TNA Impact (Episode 1,146)

Taped July 1, 2026, in Albany, New York, at Broadview Center

Simulcast July 2, 2026, on AXS TV and TNA+

Highlights from TNA Slammiversary 2026 aired. The Impact intro theme aired…

Tom Hannifan and Matthew Rehwoldt were on commentary. McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer. Gia Miller was the backstage interviewer…

Ryan Nemeth made his entrance to open the show. Ryan took a mic and told everyone to stand up and show respect to the the greatest wrestler of the last 65,000 years. Ryan introduced “my big brother” Nic Nemeth. New TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth made his entrance. Nic took the mic and said he feels almost as good as he looks. He said everyone is talking about Slammiversary.

He said people are giving props to the roster for a good show as well as how the greatest wrestler does what he does better than everyone else. Nic said people are always talking gossip. He said maybe they can talk “body count”. Nic said he wasn’t talking about “that” body count. He told Ryan to open up a scroll of all the famous pro wrestlers he’s beaten over the years.

He named Randy Orton, Ultimo Dragon, Kane, Evan Bourne, Cody Rhodes, Bobby Roode, Jeff Hardy, John Morrison under many names, and other famous pro wrestlers. He then named people he beat in high school. KC Navarro interrupted and said he respected learning from Nic, but doesn’t like how he’s handling things now. Ryan told KC to shut up. KC told Ryan to shut up while big brothers are talking.

Ryan told KC not to use the word “Brother” because that’s his and Nic’s word. Ryan claimed that KC was jealous of not being Nic’s brother. KC said Ryan needs an ass whooping. Ryan said he brought a scroll out here. Nic cut in telling both men to get on the same page. Nic called KC a good kid and said that Ryan and KC should get everything out of their system and wrestle. He said then they can move on and act like champions.

Nic said he’ll talk to Daria to see if he can get that match booked. Nic then said, back to him, he’s the greatest pro wrestler today as he beats everyone’s favorites. He dared anyone to challenge him and be added to the everlasting list. Nic said everyone will bow down to the wanted man, “your world champion”. Nic, Ryan, and KC left to end the segment…

Gia Miller interviewed Leon Slater about facing against Eddie Edwards later in the night. Leon said he would be lying if he said he wasn’t devastated after Slammiversary. He said he had his hands on the title belt and that rat Cedric Alexander stole it. He said he’s not done with Cedric as long as he has the X Division Title. He said to get back on the right path, he needs to beat people who have done what he has to do.

He said Eddie Edwards is a disgusting pig of a man for what he did to Moose’s family, and he’ll beat him. Leon said he’s still the face of the X Division Champion, but if he wants to be world champion he needs to beat scum like Eddie Edwards…

The commentary team ran through upcoming segments. Mara Sade vs. Mara Sade was hyped for after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A decent gloating promo from the cocky heel champion. Ryan Nemeth continues to shine as the goofy little brother. I’m interested to see where his relationship with KC Navarro goes, as that relationship pulls him towards a babyface direction. No sign of Mike Santana, who’s expected to be leaving the company soon. I’m curious to see who ultimately ends up being a big opponent for Nic to face? There’s always the NXT well, but Nic Nemeth has stayed clear from the NXT-TNA crossover. Based off the subsequent segment, Leon Slater might be a good opponent for Nic to face early on, though I would try to give Leon some wins as he’s been on a bit of a losing streak since losing the X Division Title.

A replay aired of Traci Brooks announcing the new TNA Knockouts Television Championship and tournament to crown the inaugural champion. Tom Hannifan talked about the brackets being announced and how the TV title will solely be defended on Impact television…

Entrances for the next match took place. Both women got inset picture-in-picture promos to hype up the next match…

1. Tasha Steelz vs. Mara Sade in a first round match of the TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament. Both women traded rapid fire rollups early on until Tasha called for a time out. Sade hit Steelz with a baseball slide. Both women traded chops at ringside. Sade hit Tasha with a diving knee from the steel steps. Tasha tripped up Mara on the apron.

Tasha hit Mara with a PK combination for a good nearfall. Mara used elbows to escape a cravate, but Tasha raked Mara in the eyes. Tasha hit Mara with a Falcon Arrow. Tasha crash and burned off a Frog Splash after Mara dodged. Mara also dodged to send Tasha into the ringpost. Sade hit Tasha with a Plancha.

Mara gave Tasha hooks to the gut and a Sling Blade. Mara hit Tasha with strong strikes in the corner. Mara hit Tasha with a Sitout Power Bomb for a nearfall. Tasha came back with a combo neckbreaker for a two count. Mara rolled up Tasha to escape a Rings of Saturn. Mara caught Tasha out of the air with a superkick.

Tasha recovered and set up Mara in the Tree of Woe after Mara went for a top rope move. Mara did a sit up to send Tasha crashing into the bottom buckle. Mara hit Tasha with a Moonsault for the victory.

Mara Sade defeated Tasha Steelz via pinfall in 7:44 to advance to the 2nd round of the TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament.

Mara Sade passed by Mustafa Ali and Agent Zero while going up the ramp. Tom Hannifan showed an updated bracket of the tournament…

John’s Thoughts: A good first round match. I’m very surprised we see so little in the ring from “The Greatest that beat The Greatest” (Tasha’s nickname after she beat Mickie James to become Knockouts Champion). I feel like Tasha is criminally underutilized as she’s great in the ring and great on the mic. Tasha was the star of Order 4 last year during their fake implosion arc. I would have kept both of these women apart, if only to reestablish Tasha as a threat on television. Mara Sade strikes me as one of the favorites to win the TV title. I feel like WWE really underrated her as she can talk and she can go in the ring. I wouldn’t be surprised if, given the TNA-WWE relationship, WWE brings Mara back into the fold as the shawty is money as an overall package.

Rich Swann chatted with BDE backstage. Swann said they’re friends, but he told BDE not to take it easy on him in their upcoming match because they are both going after championship gold. BDE said he hopes to win, especially since he hasn’t won his first match in TNA yet. BDE called Swann “unc” and told him that he hopes they have no hard feelings after the match. Swann and BDE dapped it up and Swann told BDE he doesn’t have to call him “unc” because he isn’t that old…[c]

Entrances for the X Division 6 Way took place…[c]

An ad aired for TNA Lockdown 2026…

2. Mr. Elegance vs. BDE vs. Rich Swann vs. Home Town Man vs. Jason Hotch vs. Fabien Aichner to become number one contender to the X Division Championship. After the field cleared, Swann and BDE had a stalemate. Elegance cleared both men from the ring and did a Jojo Pose. Aichner came in and took down Elegance with a clothesline. Aichner hit HTM with a crossbody.

Aichner hit Swann with a Super Butterfly Suplex for a nearfall. Aichner caught Aichner with a crossbody. HTM hit Hotch with a Helicopter Spin while everyone else ran into it and fell. HTM gave Hotch and Aichner a Plancha. Elegance raked HTM’s eyes and slammed him on the apron. Elegance blocked BDE’s Suicide Dive and sent him into the ringpost.

Swann hit the pile of wrestlers with a Phoenix Splash. Hotch hit Elegance and Swann with a Tower of Doom, which sent Swann into Aichner. Hotch got two counts on several wrestlers. Hannifan reminded viewers that the X Division is about no limits, not weight limits. Swann hit Hotch with a Lethal Injection for a nearfall. The wrestlers took turns hitting signature moves on each other. In the end, Aichner hit BDE with a Power Bomb for the victory.

Fabien Aichner defeated BDE, Rich Swann, Jason Hotch, Home Town Man, and Mr. Elegance via pinfall in 5:26 to become the number one contender to the X Division Championship.

John’s Thoughts: A good match while it lasted, but it felt like the entrances to the match were longer than the actual match. Why not give all these talented wrestlers 5 more minutes? They even gave Swann and BDE a backstage skit to set up this match, and that didn’t come into play. If they’re going to do these X Division multi-person matches, give them time. I also hope they don’t go back to what they did pre-2016, and overuse the multi-person format, which will risk making the wrestlers seem homogeneous as characters. What I do like is that this match shows that they have a deep enough male roster. Aichner should be in line for a world title shot down the line. Meanwhile they do have a solid long term story in BDE on the search for his first win.

It was time for the TNA Sponsored Injury Report (Sponsored by AMC). The four teams in the TNA Tag Team Title match at Slammiversary are “out” due to a mandatory recovery week (but we just saw Hotch wrestle in the segment right before this?). The Personal Concierge is “out” due to “ocular chemical exposure” after getting hit by Rosemary’s mist. Hannifan was cracking up and said that was “wonderful”. Trey Miguel is still “out” but should be back in a few weeks. Eddie Edwards and Moose are “cleared”. Rehwoldt cut in and said Nic Nemeth is in “Peak condition”…

AJ Francis and Expressions met up with Ricky Sosa backstage. AJ asked Ricky if he wants to fly first class. Expressions said it can either be Bang Bang Ricky Sosa or Bang Bang like Ricky from Boyz in the Hood (So Expressions is threatening to drive-by blat Ricky with a gat?). Ricky did his Bang Bang pose in front of AJ and Expressions…[c]

Mustafa Ali was admonishing all of Order 4 for failing recently. John Skyler said he can go see if he can get another tag title match from Daria Rae? Ali said he’ll go talk to Daria. Ali said they all have to do one thing, “WIN!!!”…

Ricky Sosa made his Bang Bang entrance for a promo segment. He said he went through a tough battle at Slammiversary, but he stood tall and beat Eric Young. He said it was his first PPV and he stood tall like a man. He said he proved why he belongs in TNA and this is just the beginning. Sosa said he hears the people talking, feels the stress and pressure, but the only thing remaining is Bang Bang Sosa Sosa.

Vincent and Dutch, The Righteous, made their entrance. Dutch said they hear the chatter too, that Ricky Sosa is a once-in-a-lifetime signing. Dutch said maybe they’re right, but potential is lonely and waits. He said some people spend their lives never knowing what they’re meant to become. He said he and Vincent don’t create greatness, they reveal it. Vincent told Rick to look at the Hardys.

Vincent said the Hardys are already legends, but they found them not to destroy them, but to show them that there was a new chapter already open. Vincent said Ricky has limits on his own, but there are no limits in The Righteous. The System made their entrance. Alisha Edwards asked “do you want to know something”. Alisha said the only way to make a name for yourself in TNA is to ride with The System.

Eddie said the proof is in front of you. Eddie said Bear Bronson made the right choice by joining The System to immediately become Tag Team champion. Eddie said Cedric did the same thing and became X Division Champion. Eddie asked Ricky if he wants to become a champion or join a cult. Vincent said Eddie only wants Ricky to join The System because they see him as a threat. Vincent said the only action The System can do is “throw in the towel”.

Ricky said “no” to The Righteous. Ricky told The System “hell no”. Ricky said the only people he’ll align himself with is the fans. Before Ricky can finish his promo, Bear Bronson attacked him. The System put the boots to Sosa. Leon Slater ran out and cleared most of the System from the ring; but Bear Bronson took him down with a clothesline. The System put the boots to the babyfaces to end the segment…

The commentary team ran through upcoming segments…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Mixed thoughts somewhat on the segment. I like what they were going for. Sosa is presented as a sensation and they’re having various groups try to recruit him. What I would pull back from a bit is Sosa cutting any sort of longform promo. He’s a Belgian wrestler, and I wonder if he speaks English fluent enough for public speaking. He wasn’t the best here, but public speaking is tough. Practice makes perfect, and hopefully it gets better over time. He has the charisma and catchy theme. I also hope we see more of him as he disappeared not-too-long after debuting.

An Elijah promo aired. He sung about how he won his Name, Image, and Likeness back from AJ Francis. He said he has TNA Gold in his mind and in “TNA we walk this way”…

Entrances for the next TV Title Tournament match took place. The inset promos seem like a regular thing for this tournament. Tom Hannifan noted that this was Allie’s first singles match in TNA in 9 years. Heather attacked Allie before the bell and the referee rewarded her for this attack by ringing the bell (ugh)…

3. Allie (w/Rosemary) vs. Heather by Elegance (w/M by Elegance) in a first round match of the TNA Knockouts Televsion Championship Tournament. Eventually Allie turned the tables and hit Heather with a splash in the corner. Allie caught Heather with a running dropkick at ringside. Rosemary gave Allie a pat on the head as a reward. Heather tripped Allie on the apron for a moment of respite.

Meanwhile Rosemary was fanning Allie to help her recover. Allie beat the ten count. Heather slammed Allie to the mat. Heather got a two count after a dropkick. Heather worked on Allie with methodical offense. Allie dodged a springboard moonsault. Allie and Heather traded fighting spirit forearms. Allie took down Heather with a running knee.

Allie yelled “Demon Bunny” and hit Heather with the Upside Down. M got on the apron for a distraction, but Rosemary tripped her off. Heather tripped Allie off the top rope and hit her with a double stomp for the win.

Heather by Elegance defeated Allie via pinfall in 5:34 to advance to the 2nd round of the TNA Knockouts Television Championship Tournament.

An updated bracket was shown. Hannifan said the tournament will continue next week…[c]

John’s Thoughts: The jump start and overuse of the distraction finish still annoy the hell out of me, but that’s more of a wrestling industry-wide problem more than a TNA problem. At least it was tucked away at the beginning of a tournament this time. I guess they want to protect “Revenant” Allie a bit, especially since she just picked up the tag title from Heather. Nitpicks aside, so far I’m liking what the Knockouts tournament does in terms of putting on a good variety of matches while meaningfully filling in TV time.

New TNA Knockouts Champion Xia Brookside made her entrance. Xia said “I told you so”, that Lei Ying Lee was selfish, holding Xia back, and as long as Xia stood in her shadow, no one would see how great Xia Brookside truly is. She said “look at me now”. Xia said she was right about everything and is the new Knockouts World Champion. Xia told a few heckling fans to shut up.

Xia said she hopes Lee knows the division doesn’t belong to her, it belongs to Xia Brookside. She said she’s also warning the rest of the division. She said if you try to come between her and her title, she’ll do whatever it takes to keep it. Lei Ying Lee made her entrance to interrupt Xia. Lee said she thought she would feel happy for Xia after Xia beat her eventually for the title.

Lee said Xia ended up having to cheat to win the title. She said she doesn’t see a champion, she sees a “fake bitch”. A “fake bitch” chant ensued. Lee said Xia has everything to lose. Lee talked about her rematch clause and she’s cashing it in next week. Lee kicked Xia. Xia ducked away to avoid Lee’s finisher. Lee yelled that if Xia wants to use weapons, next week will be a no-DQ match…

The show cut to Mustafa Ali catching up with The SUIT, Daria Rae. Ali said people say that Daria owes him an apology, but he doesn’t agree. Ali said he thinks Daria owes him a favor. Ali said he believes in the Great Hands and he thinks they need a one-on-one match against the Hardys. Daria said she’s the SUIT, and it doesn’t matter how many wrestlers there are in a match she puts on. Daria then said she thinks The Hardys vs. Great Hands would be good for next week. Ali shook Daria’s hand and called her the best boss ever…

KC Navarro made his entrance…[c]

Ryan and Nic Nemeth made their entrance. Nic joined the commentary team for the next match…

4. KC Navarro vs. Ryan Nemeth (w/Nic Nemeth). KC swarmed Ryan with kicks. Ryan tripped KC and hit him with a drive by punch on the apron. Ryan then hit KC with a suplex while also gloating in front of his big brother. Ryan worked on KC with methodical offense. KC rallied with a clothesline and dropkick. KC hit Ryan with a Satelite DDT for a nearfall.

Ryan sent KC into the ringpost. Ryan rolled up KC with a hand full of tights for a two count. KC dropkicked Ryan into the ropes and hit him with a Wrecking Ball Kick. KC hit Ryan with a Blessing in Disguise (Destino) for the victory.

KC Navarro defeated Ryan Nemeth via pinfall in 4:11.

Nic praised KC on commentary for the win. Nic then entered the ring to try to make KC and Ryan shake hands, which he couldn’t. Nic then raised Ryan’s and KC’s hands. Nic then turned his back on KC and laid him out with the Danger Zone…

Rehowldt hyped the main event of the show…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Good win for KC with Ryan serving as perfect cannon fodder for up-and-coming babyfaces. I did find it a bit odd to have Nic sidetracked in a side story between KC and Ryan, but I also thought it was a bit fun with him teasing being a bit of a tweener. I guess it was for the best though to have him set as a full heel by having him lay out KC in the end. This might give him a good first feud against KC which can elevate KC by working against the multi-time world champion.

The Broken Hardys cut a promo to hype up next week’s Hardys vs. Great Hands title match…

Entrances for the main event took place…[c]

5. Leon Slater vs. Eddie Edwards (w/Alisha Edwards). Slater had the initial advantage, hitting Eddie with a enzuigiri, back elbow, and big boot. Slater caught Eddie with a dive at ringside. Eddie caught Slater out of the air and hit him with a backbreaker. Eddie worked on Slater with methodical offense, with Alisha getting some cheap shots in when the referee was distracted.

Slater got a moment to recover after dodging a Moonsault from Eddie. Slater took out Eddie with a Spinning Heel Kick. Slater hit Eddie with a Crossbody dive. Both men traded kicks. Eddie hit Slater with a Backpack Stunner for a nearfall. Eddie got a two count after two power bombs. Slater hit Eddie with a release Blue Thunder Bomb.

Cedric Alexander ran in the ring while the referee was distracted. Slater hit Cedric with a crossbody from the top rope. Slater kicked Cedric to send him out the ring. Eddie rolled up Slater with a hand full of tights for the win.

Eddie Edwards defeated Leon Slater via pinfall in 7:33.

Eddie and Cedric put the boots to Slater after the match. Ricky Sosa ran off to help Slater clear the heels from the ring. Sosa and Slater dapped up. The show closed with Slater and Sosa dancing to Sosa’s bang bang theme…

John’s Thoughts: A good match while it lasted, but the ultimate goal was to set up Ricky Sosa and Leon Slater on the same side to face The System in a future match. Again, I’m getting fatigued of all these distraction finishes. I’ll give them the benefit of the doubt this week, but I hope that this new creative team doesn’t overuse it week to week moving forward.

After a frustrating month of reviewing the last set of tapings, this was a much better show and gives me hope that the rest of the taping will be easy to review moving forward. A solid soft-reset in a way. “Soft reset” in that we are in the midst of a creative shift and I would expect a harder reset of storylines after Bound for Glory. What I really liked this week was the Knockouts TV Title Tournament filling TV time with a good variety of matches. That’s what I’m looking forward too most in upcoming weeks.