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AEW Collision lineup: ROH World Championship set for next weekend’s show

July 3, 2026

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Thursday’s AEW Collision television show.

-Bandido vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH World Championship

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday, July 10, from Roanoke, Virginia, at Berglund Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available after Collision is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

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