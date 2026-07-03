TNA Impact preview: Knockouts Championship match, TNA Tag Team Title match, and Knockouts TV Title tournament matches set for Thursday

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Xia Brookside vs. Lei Ying Lee in a No DQ match for the Knockouts Championship

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. “The Great Hands” John Skyler and Jason Hotch for the TNA Tag Team Titles

-Jada Stone vs. Alisha Edwards in an opening round tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title

-Gabby Forza vs. Jody Threat in an opening round tournament match for the new Knockouts TV Title

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on June 6-7 in Denver, Colorado, at National Western Center. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).