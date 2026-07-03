WWE Smackdown preview: The return of two-hour episodes

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events were taped on Monday for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-New WWE Champion Sami Zayn appears

-Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso

-Women’s U.S. Champion Tiffany Stratton, Charlotte Flair, and Chelsea Green vs. Jade Cargill, B-Fab, and Michin

-Rey Fenix vs. El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Cruiserweight Championship

-Brie Bella vs. Lainey Reid

Powell’s POV: Adam Pearce is filling in for Nick Aldis as the Smackdown General Manager following the storyline altercation between Aldis and Gunther on the WWE Night of Champions post-show. Smackdown was taped on Monday after Raw in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at Boardwalk Arena. I’m taking the night off, so join John Moore for his weekly live review as Smackdown airs tonight on USA Network (and Netflix internationally) at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).