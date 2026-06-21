GCW “The Last Ones Left 2026” results (6/20): Vetter’s review of Shotzi Blackheart vs. Gringo Loco, Vndl48 vs. Violence is Forever, Joey Janela vs. Priscilla Kelly, Mad Dog Connelly vs. Calvin Tankman

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “The Last Ones Left 2026”

June 20, 2026, in Indianapolis, Indiana, at Fountain Square Theater

Streamed live on TrillerTV+

I’ve seen other promotions use this room, but I don’t think GCW has been here. This looks like a cool place to see a play or musical. The ring was set up in front of the stage. The lighting is really good. John Mosley and Nick Maniwa provided commentary. The crowd was 250.

* A video aired of Friday’s show.

* The participants in the scramble were already at ringside! They climbed into the ring, and then Emil Jay introduced them. Two new faces among the six.

1. Logan Cavazos vs. Rhys Maddox vs. Kavron Kanyon vs. Jimmy Daryn vs. Victor Analog vs. Hunter Drake. No on-screen graphics, but I found the correct spellings of newcomers Kavron and Daryn. Logan hit a swinging neckbreaker. Kavron and Daryn both slipped on the ropes early on. Rhys hit a clothesline into the corner, then a senton for a nearfall. Daryn hit a flip dive to the floor on everyone at 3:30. Hunter hit an Asai Moonsault onto everyone. Logan hit a top-rope moonsault to the floor on everyone. The rotund Kavron hit a Sabu-style leap off a chair onto the top rope and flipped onto everyone on the floor.

In the ring, everyone brawled in the corner. We had another slip on the top rope, Rhys hit a top-rope Blockbuster. Hunter and Daryn hit stereo 450 Splashes at 5:30, and suddenly everyone was down. Kavron hit a spin kick. Rhys hit a superkick on Hunter, then a DVD. Logan hit a Crucifix Driver, then a piledriver. Kavron hit a springboard elbow drop, but Analog made the save. Analog hit a brainbuster. Daryn dropped Analog but airballed a kick. Hunter hit his Purple Haze (modified Code Red) to pin Daryn. A messy scramble, and more than once, someone slipped on these ropes.

Hunter Drake defeated Logan Cavazos, Rhys Maddox, Kavron Kanyon, Jimmy Daryn and Victor Analog at 7:38.

* The owner of Naptown Pro came to the ring to be ring announcer. (I knew I saw some Naptown matches in this venue!)

2. Mad Dog Connelly vs. Calvin Tankman. Tankman actually went on Twitter/X recently to dispel rumors that he had retired; this is actually the first time I’ve seen him wrestle this year. He’s cut his long dreadlocks off, and his hair is really short; I barely recognize him. Connelly tried some shoulder tackles, but the rotund Tankman didn’t budge. Tankman hit a running shoulder tackle that sent Connelly flying at 1:30! They fought to the floor and looped the ring. Connelly wrapped his dog collar around Tankman’s neck, and he pulled Tankman into the ring post.

In the ring, Connelly tried a gutwrench suplex, but he couldn’t lift the 300+ pound Tankman. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Tankman hit a bodyslam and a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 6:30. Calvin hit some forearm strikes. He set up for a package piledriver but instead hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. Connelly hit a chop block to the back of the knee and a shotgun dropkick, then a basement dropkick in the corner. Connelly hit a top-rope Dynamite Kid-style diving headbutt for a nearfall at 9:30.

Tankman got up, and they traded more forearm strikes. Calvin went for his pop-up spinning back fist, but Connelly ducked it! They fought on the ropes in the corner. The massive Tankman hit a moonsault for the pin! (I thought he was going to land on the top of his, but he finished the rotation in the nick of time.) The crowd POPPED for that big move. Hopefully, Tankman picks up the number of matches in the second half of the year.

Calvin Tankman defeated Mad Dog Connelly at 10:52.

* Footage aired of Marko Stunt’s match from the Las Vegas show over Mania weekend. We haven’t seen him since, even though he concluded that night by saying, “I’m f—ing back!” In the ring, Emil Jay welcomed Stunt to the ring. He wasn’t advertised in advance. Marko will be on several of the upcoming GCW shows. Joey Janela came to the ring. He got on the mic and declared himself “the greatest independent wrestler going today.”

Janela asked Marko if his child “is going to grow up to be normal sized or is he going to be a midget just like you,” and that drew boos! Joey told Marko to go home, go to church tomorrow, and go live his normal life. “There is no spot for you here in GCW,” Janela said. Marko admitted this isn’t the same GCW he stepped away from, and he’s not the same, either. He admitted he couldn’t “get the job done” before, but he feels better now than he ever has before. Marko taunted Joey for “losing to a 14-year-old.” Janela didn’t like to hear that! Janela charged at him, but Marko hit a huracanrana. He challenged Janela to a match on Aug. 15 in Atlantic City! He called Joey a “stupid bitch!” and he left. Joey’s match is next!

3. Joey Janela vs. Priscilla Kelly. Joey charged at her, but she low-bridged the top rope, and he fell to the floor. She hit a somersault from the apron onto him. In the ring, she hit a dropkick. She still has her jacket on! Joey rolled to the floor to regroup, and she finally got that jacket off. She followed to the floor, and they brawled. She leapt off a chair and hit a crossbody block on him at 1:30. They brawled over to the merchandise table, then back into the ring. She went to the top turnbuckle, but Joey shoved the ref into the ropes to cause her to fall and be crotched at 3:00.

Joey backed her into a corner and hit some chops. He stood on her hair and pulled up on her wrists, then he hit a diving European Uppercut for a nearfall. She flipped him from the corner to the mat, and she hit some clotheslines and a uranage. He hit a Pump Kick to her face at 5:30. Priscilla hit a top-rope Whisper in the Wind and a dropkick as he was against the ropes. She set up for a piledriver on the floor, but he escaped and threw her into the chairs! Joey dragged her into the ring and hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, and the crowd popped for her kickout.

Kelly hit an STO uranage, and they were both down at 8:00. They hit stereo clotheslines. Joey hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Joey set up a door bridge. He set up for a Razor’s Edge, but she escaped and got a backslide for a nearfall. They fought on the ropes above the bridge. Joey hit a top-rope superplex with them both crashing through the door bridge; he got a nearfall at 10:00. He hit a DVD onto an open chair for a nearfall. Joey sat up and ran his fingers through his hair, frustrated that he hadn’t put her away yet.

The crowd chanted profanities at Joey, but he hit some more chops and blows to her back. Priscilla fired up and hit some spin kicks. She nailed a superkick to the jaw and a half-nelson suplex for a nearfall at 12:00. Janela hit a half-nelson suplex. He struck her over the head with door debris. He hit a piledriver for a nearfall, and the crowd again popped for the kickout.

Janela set up for a One-Winged Angel, but she hit a Poison Rana! He hit a suplex, so she hit one for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes, and she hit some more kicks. Joey hit a superkick. She hit another half-nelson suplex and a diving clothesline. She hit one more for the pin! The crowd loved seeing her win. (I had expected perhaps Stunt coming back out to cause Joey the match, but Priscilla won clean.)

Priscilla Kelly defeated Joey Janela at 14:23.

* The next match was slated to be a regular tag match between Bang & Matthews vs. Top Team. HOWEVER, Juni Underwood & Flyin Ryan O’Neill came out to make it a three-way. That brought out the tag champs! They not only wanted to make this a four-way… they are putting their belts on the line! This is going to be chaos!!!

4. “Bustah & The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. “Top Team” Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas vs. Juni Underwood and Flyin’ Ryan O’Neill in a four-way for the GCW Tag Team Titles. Bang and Matthews actually teamed with Yaki a day ago, and the commentators just pointed that out as I wrote it. I thought maybe the champs had a match elsewhere, as they weren’t advertised for a match! O’Neill dove onto his six opponents, and we’re underway! Juni and Ryan hit some team offense on Bang as the others were on the floor. Oliver and Price jumped in the ring and brawled with Juni and O’Neill. Price hit a senton, and Oliver hit a leg drop. Yaki hit a flip dive to the floor onto everyone.

In the ring, Top Team hit some team offense on Price. Bang hit a double axe kick on Top Team. O’Neill hit his Cleopatra stunner at 2:30. Top Team brawled with Juni and Ryan, and they traded German Suplexes. Top Team traded German Suplexes with Bang and Matthews! Bang and Matthews hit German Suplexes on Oliver and Price! Suddenly, all eight were down at 4:30. Juni and Lucas traded forearm strikes. O’Neill hit a Swanton Bomb. Price hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 6:00, and he dove to the floor onto several opponents.

In the ring, Price hit a top-rope Doomsday double stomp for a nearfall, but other teams made the save. The champs went for the team Styles Clash, but Bang fought free. Matthews hit a Trevor Lee-style Cave-In stomp at 7:30. Bang hit a moonsault to the floor on one side of the ring, while Matthews hit a flip dive to the floor on the other side. In the ring, Bang hit a Sears Tower! However, Yaki got a rollup for a believable nearfall! Top Team hit a team slam on Juni for a nearfall at 9:00. Bang hit a handspring-back-double elbow.

Oliver hit a dropkick on Bang. Matthews hit a top-rope double crossbody block. Ryan hit a Canadian Destroyer. Jay hit a Tombstone Piledriver on the ring apron on Juni, then an Asai Moonsault onto everyone on the floor at 11:00. In the ring, Juni hit a superkick on Yaki. Juni hit a swinging second-rope suplex. Bang hit a 450 Splash on Juni! However, Price and Oliver grabbed Bang and hit the team Styles Clash for the pin. That was bonkers fast and fun stuff.

“Bustah & The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver defeated Davey Bang and August Matthews, “Top Team” Terry Yaki and Jay Lucas, and Juni Underwood and Flyin’ Ryan O’Neill in a four-way to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 11:23.

* We learned that Bustah & The Brain will put their titles on the line against KJ Orso and Sam Stackhouse in July in Dallas!

* In a video package, Otis and Atticus Cogar talked about their match tonight against Violence is Forever!

5. Otis Cogar and Atticus Cogar vs. “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini. The Cogars each carried their respective singles titles. The Cogars attacked while “Zombie” by the Cranberries was still playing, and the crowd booed that, then the fans launched into a “F— Ohio!” chant. Garrini hit a backbreaker over his knee on Atticus. Garrini dove through the ropes onto Otis at 2:00. Meanwhile, Atticus and Ku were trading chops on the auditorium stage, and Atticus hit a back-body drop on the wood stage! The Cogars threw Garrini into the ring and worked him over, as Ku was down and out on the stage.

Atticus snapped Kevin’s head between his ankles. The Cogars continued to work over Garrini. Otis hit a suplex for a nearfall at 4:30. Ku got back in! VIF took turns hitting clotheslines in a corner on Atticus. Garrini applied a Boston Crab on Atticus. Otis repeatedly slapped Garrini at 6:30 until Garrini let go of the hold, then those two traded forearm strikes. ViF hit a spike piledriver, but Atticus grabbed the ropes. Otis slammed Garrini onto the ring apron. Otis set up a door bridge on the floor. He picked up Kevin, but Ku escaped.

Atticus and Ku traded forearm strikes in the ring at 9:30. Atticus pulled out his cooking skewers and jabbed one in Ku’s hand! He hit an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall. ViF hit a Chasing the Dragon (spin kick-and-brainbuster combo) for a nearfall. Otis and Garrini traded headbutts in the corner. Christian Napier ran in and struck Garrini. Ku and Napier brawled away from the ring! Atticus hit the Brain Hemorrhage (snapmare driver) on Garrini. Otis hit a moonsault on Garrini for the pin.

Otis Cogar and Atticus Cogar defeated “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini at 12:08.

* Scrawny emo kid Anakin Murphy ran into the ring and confronted Napier. Christian just put his baseball cap back on, turned, and left, with no punches thrown.

6. Anakin Murphy vs. Jimmy Lloyd. Anakin dove through the ropes, but Jimmy caught him and slammed him onto chairs in the front row. Anakin pounded a gusset plate into Lloyd’s forehead, then used a staple gun on him, too. Gross. Lloyd stapled a dollar bill into Anakin’s arm. Lloyd found a barbed-wire door under the ring and slid that into the ring. Lloyd picked up Murphy and hit a Razor’s Edge over the top rope and through a board bridge on the floor at 4:30! (Murphy landed perfectly, but boy, that is a dangerous spot!) Lloyd dragged the prone Murphy into the ring, but he only got a nearfall!

They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Jimmy hit a Blue Thunder Bomb across an open chair for a nearfall. He hit a piledriver, but Murphy kicked out again. Jimmy threw a chair at Anakin, which is just uncalled for. Anakin hit a Trust Fall (Coffin Drop). Murphy grabbed the barbed wire door, and he put it — wire-first — on Jimmy’s chest. He then hit another Trust Fall onto the door, pushing the wires into Jimmy’s chest, for the pin. Well… that was something.

Anakin Murphy defeated Jimmy Lloyd at 6:51.

* Murphy got on the mic and whined that he would be champion right now if it weren’t for Christian Napier. He challenged Napier to a death match!

7. Gringo Loco vs. Shotzi Blackheart. Both were on the House of Glory show on Friday instead of GCW. The crowd was behind Shotzi, so he gave her the middle finger and got boos. Shotzi hit some armdrags. Loco paused to dance. “With moves like that, no wonder he’s going to be a new daddy!” Maniwa said. Shotzi also danced, then she hit a huracanrana and a dive through the ropes. A commentator said they touched in the ring for the first time earlier this year in a multi-person match, and this is their first-ever singles match.

Loco powerbombed her onto the apron at 3:00 and was booed. He got a nearfall in the ring. Shotzi got a Victory Roll for a nearfall at 4:30; Loco popped to his feet and hit a clothesline and was immediately back in charge. Loco hit an inverted DDT onto a folded chair for a nearfall. He slammed her again for a nearfall. Loco hit a split-legged moonsault for a nearfall at 7:00. He hit a second-rope delayed Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Nice! He got a strap and whipped her a couple of times. Shotzi fired back with a DDT at 9:00. She hit a rolling cannonball in the corner.

They rolled to the floor, and she hit running double knees to his chest. Shotzi leapt off the stage and hit a huracanrana on the floor at 11:00! Nice! (Loco is so good at making high-flyers shine!) In the ring, she got a nearfall. She got onto his shoulders, but Loco slammed her face-first to the mat for a nearfall. Loco missed a moonsault. She immediately hit a second-rope tornado DDT, and they were both down at 13:00. They got up and hit stereo clotheslines. She hit a rolling Koppo Kick and a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall.

Shotzi now picked up the leather belt, and she whipped Loco several times. Shotzi got a door from under the ring and slid it in. Loco threw a chair at her head. “That was so disgusting,” a commentator accurately said. They fought on the top rope, and she flipped Loco onto the door bridge for the pin! Fun match, but we just don’t need to be throwing chairs at heads. They hugged afterwards.

Shotzi Blackheart defeated Gringo Loco at 16:21.

* “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus played… it can only mean it’s singalong time with Nate Webb! Emil Jay and Webb announced they’ll be back here on Saturday, Nov. 7. Webb is apparently injured again, but he vowed he will be back to wrestle by that show. A retired indy wrestler, Scotty Vortex, got in the ring. He said when GCW is here, “we gotta come out and show our support.” Vortex said he will dust off his boots and also wrestle Nov. 7.

* A long break to set up for the death match main event. Light tubes and glass panes had been placed in the corners of the ring. Yeah, I’m out…

8. Dale Patricks vs. Dr. Redacted in a deathmatch. I’ve never heard of Patricks; he has short, dark hair and a bushy beard. I fast-forwarded to the end of the match. The ring was absolutely covered in light tube debris, and they were both rather bloody. Redacted hit one final blow and scored the pin. Glad I skipped that.

Dr. Redacted defeated Dale Patricks in a deathmatch at 8:38.

Final Thoughts: The four-way tag match was an absolute blast. It topped the six-man tag from a day earlier (almost the same group of wrestlers but no Billie Starkz). Shotzi-Loco was well done and takes second. The size disparity wasn’t great, and they laid out that match nicely. I’m a HUGE fan of Tankman, and he needs to get active right now. But that haircut has somehow removed his aura. Tankman-Connelly earns third. Janela-Kelly earns honorable mention.

More negatives today than Friday’s excellent show. The Cogars vs. ViF match was in a tough spot. They followed the best match of the show, and it just felt like a letdown. It was a bit of a slog and a chore, and I’m a big fan of Violence is Forever, but it didn’t quite click for me. The opening scramble was an absolute mess. The guys were slipping on the ropes; this looked more like a backyard wrestling match than I’m used to from a GCW scramble. Analog was the only vet in there; everyone else is fairly green, including many teens. Also, I know the fans love emo kid Anakin Murphy, but I don’t know how someone can have been wrestling this long and avoided putting on any muscle mass. I’m sure many people will love that main event, but seeing the glass and light tube debris and the blood for the final minute of that match told me I made the right decision to skip it.