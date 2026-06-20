Avery Styles debuting next week with father AJ Styles in his corner

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Avery Styles, the 19-year-old son of retired WWE star AJ Styles, is scheduled to make his in-ring debut next weekend. Avery is scheduled to face Ashton Martin on Friday’s Squared Circle Action event in Royston, Georgia, at the Royston Dome. AJ will be in his son’s corner for the match. For more details on the show, visit the SCA Facebook page.

Powell’s POV: Online estimates list the Royston Dome’s capacity as between 200 and 300. I suspect the promotion will find out the exact number, as Avery’s debut, combined with AJ appearing in his corner, will generate plenty of interest. Avery is the second oldest child of AJ and wife Wendy’s four children. Here’s wishing him the best of luck in his debut match. Check out a clip below of Avery performing his father’s spiral tap finisher during a practice session back in May.

The future is in safe hands! AJ Styles’ son performing a spectacular Spiral Tap

🎥: avery_jones102 on IG pic.twitter.com/1f9LFoo0ta — OG GAMING 7107 | #WWE2K26 (@oggaming7107) May 27, 2026

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)