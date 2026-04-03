NXT Stand & Deliver and WWE Smackdown coverage, Lance Storm, Ryan Mitchell, Jay Strongbow, Ron Starr

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT Stand & Deliver will be held on Saturday in St. Louis, Missouri, at The Factory at the District. The show is headlined by Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints vs. Ethan Page vs. Tony D’Angelo in a four-way for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his live review as the show streams, starting with the pre-show at 5CT/6ET, or the main card at 6CT/7ET. Our audio review will be available as this week’s free Pro Wrestling Boom podcast.

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from St. Louis, Missouri, at Enterprise Center. The show includes Randy Orton appearing in his hometown. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown and NXT Stand & Deliver. If you are going to either show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Lance Storm (Lance Evers) is 57.

-Ryan Mitchell (Ryan Mader) is 40.

-The late “Chief” Jay Strongbow (Luke Joseph Scarpa) died at age 83 on April 3, 2012.

-The late Ron Starr (Bobby Nutt) was born on April 3, 1951. He died of a collapsed lung at age 66 on June 8, 2017.