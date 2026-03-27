WWE Smackdown and AEW Collision coverage, ROH and MLP evens, TNA Sacrifice and Impact tapings in New Orleans (reports needed), NXT in OKC and Texas (reports needed), Kenta Kobashi, Charlie Haas, SoCal Val, Swede Hansen

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Smackdown will be live tonight from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at PPG Paints Arena. The show includes Jelly Roll vs. Kit Wilson. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Saturday’s AEW Collision will be live from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at Alliant Energy Power House. The show will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available afterward. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews of Collision are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-TNA is holding the Sacrifice event tonight in New Orleans, Louisiana, at Alario Center. The show will stream live on TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. TNA will also tape Impact on Saturday at the same venue.

-The ROH and Maple Leaf Pro “Global Wars Canada” and “Uprising” shows will be held tonight and Saturday in Windsor, Ontario, at St. Clair College. The shows are available individually or in a two-show bundle via TrillerTV.com.

-NXT is in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at The Criterion tonight, and in Allen, Texas, at Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Saturday. NXT does not list lineups for its live events.

We are looking for reports from WWE Smackdown in Pittsburgh, Saturday’s AEW Collision in Cedar Rapids, Saturday’s TNA Impact tapings in New Orleans, and the NXT live events in Oklahoma and Texas. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kenta Kobashi is 59.

-Charlie Haas is 54.

-SoCal Val (Paige Mayo) is 40.

-The late Swede Hanson (Robert Hanson) was born on March 27, 1933. He died from sepsis at age 68 on February 19, 2002.