Live Pro Wrestling “Silver City Rumble” results: Vetter’s review of the Silver City Rumble match, Ichiban vs. Channing Thomas for the Man of Steel Title, DJ Powers vs. Anthony Greene

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Live Pro Wrestling “Silver City Rumble”

March 21, 2026, in Taunton, Massachusetts, at Bristol-Plymouth Technical Regional School

Streaming on the Live Pro Wrestling YouTube Channel

This promotion has always emphasized family-friendly shows, and there were a lot of kids here. I love these events, and the heels always seem to thrive when engaging with kids. This show was in a school gymnasium, and the lights were on. The crowd was about 300. The injured Little Mean Kathleen joined a guy on commentary; she cannot stop laughing constantly, and it does get distracting. Taunton is in the southeast corner of Massachusetts; it’s closer to Providence, R.I., than it is to Boston.

1. Trigga the OG vs. Bobby Orlando. They took turns playing to the crowd before the bell, and Trigga was irritated already. He rolled to the floor at the bell and yelled at the kids. In the ring, Bobby hit a bodyslam, and Trigga went right back to the floor. Back in the ring, Bobby hit a big backbody drop at 2:30. Trigga hit the ropes to cause Bobby to fall and be crotched in the corner, and Trigga took control.

Bobby fired up and hit some clotheslines, then a running neckbreaker at 5:00. Bobby hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Trigga trapped both arms and hit a powerbomb. Trigga got a chain, but Bobby hit a superkick, then his Athena-style flying stunner for the pin. Lots of action for a short match.

Bobby Orlando defeated Trigga the OG at 6:46.

2. “Shot Through The Heart” TJ Crawford and Love, Doug vs. “Waves & Curls” Traevon Jordan and Jaylen Brandyn vs. Max St. Giovanni and Leon St. Giovanni vs. “The Shooter Boys’ Anthony Ortiz and Aaron Ortiz in a four-way for the Live Pro Tag Team Titles. I’ve seen MSG (the younger brother) before, but the commentators said it’s his debut in this promotion. Doug has two sets of tag titles right now, as he just won the Wrestling Open belts with Brad Hollister. One man from each team is legal! However, just seconds in, all eight were fighting.

They did Doug’s ‘prom pose’ comedy spot. The babyfaces of STTH and W&C knocked the heels to the floor, then those teams squared off. The Boys jumped back in and attacked Waves & Curls. Basic brawling from all the teams. The Giovanni brothers worked over TJ in their corner. MSG hit a frog splash for a nearfall at 4:30. Jaylen hit a top-rope crossbody block on LSG. W&C hit a team suplex and a Team 3D. MSG hit a powerbomb on Traevon. TJ hit a second-rope Falcon Arrow. (Sorry, Little Mean Kathleen’s laughter is the wrong tone here.)

Traevon hit a spin kick. Waves & Curls hit their team slam on MSG. Doug battled the Boys at 8:00, hitting punches on both. STTH hit a Magic Killer team slam! Doug hit the Lariat of Love (rebound clothesline). Max hit a clothesline and a superkick on TJ. Doug threw rose petals in MSG’s eyes as a distraction, allowing TJ to hit the piledriver along his back and pin MSG. More quick, high-energy action.

“Shot Through The Heart” TJ Crawford and Love, Doug defeated “Waves & Curls” Traevon Jordan and Jaylen Brandyn, and Max St. Giovanni and Leon St. Giovanni, and “The Shooter Boys’ Anthony Ortiz and Aaron Ortiz to in a four-way retain the Live Pro Tag Team Titles at 9:15.

3. Brett Ryan Gosselin vs. Pedro Dones. BRG came out first and berated the crowd. The commentators noted that these two haven’t had a singles match since 2024. Basic brawling early on. Dones picked him up and did several deep squats at 3:30 before tossing BRG aside. Brett hit a top-rope axe handle and hit some punches. BRG went for another, but Pedro hit a punch to the stomach at 6:30. They spun around, got dizzy, and both collapsed. Pedro went for a sunset flip, but BRG blocked it, sat down, and grabbed the ropes for added leverage for the tainted pin. Fairly basic but fine.

Brett Ryan Gosselin defeated Pedro Dones at 7:42.

4. Liviyah vs. Ava Everett for the Live Pro Title. Again, teenager Liviyah holds the Live Pro title that is open to men and women. Ava got in the face of kids on her way to the ring. (She’s clearly having a blast with this.) A tie-up at the bell, and Ava is listed at 5’8″ and is a bit taller. Liviyah knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. She hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor onto Ava. They traded chops on the floor and looped ringside. They got back into the ring at 2:30, but Ava yanked her hair to send Liviyah to the mat.

Liviyah hit some clotheslines, then a German Suplex. Ava hit some blows to the back, took control, and kept Liviyah grounded. Liviyah hit a bodyslam. Ava choked her on the mat at 5:00, and the ref admonished her. They blocked each other’s suplex attempts until Liviyah finally hit one at 6:30, and they were both down. Liviyah hit a Bulldog Powerslam, then her implant DDT for the pin. (I saw her use that as a finisher two straight days — she might be switching away from the Eye of the Hurricane as a finisher.) Good action.

Liviyah defeated Ava Everett to retain the Live Pro Title at 7:32.

5. DJ Powers vs. Anthony Greene. I’ve noted that Greene is recovering from nose surgery, and he’s still wearing a visor over his face. This should be really good. The male commentator said Greene is 5-0 all-time against Powers. An intense lockup at the bell. DJ rolled to the floor and shouted at the kids in the front row. Greene threw him back into the ring and hit some punches. Greene hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 2:00. DJ hit a DDT on the apron, yelled at the kids, then got a nearfall. Powers hit an Irish Whip for a nearfall.

They fought on the ropes, and Greene hit a second-rope superplex at 5:30, and they were both down. Greene hit a big backbody drop and was fired up. Greene hit a DDT onto the ring apron at 7:00, then a top-rope twisting crossbody block for a nearfall. DJ hit a neckbreaker over his knee and a running Claymore Kick for a nearfall. DJ loosened Greene’s mask, and he planted his foot in Anthony’s throat. DJ hit some punches to AG’s head, but Greene hit a standing powerbomb, then a Styles Clash for a believable nearfall at 9:30!

Greene couldn’t hit his second-rope Unprettier. Powers grabbed the mask, swung, and missed. Seconds later, Greene hit his second-rope Unprettier for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. Powers missed a top-rope frog splash. Greene came off the ropes, but DJ caught him with a stunner for a nearfall at 11:00. This has been really good. DJ grabbed a chair from ringside and brought it into the ring, but the ref confiscated it. DJ grabbed the mask and hit Greene in the head with it! Powers nailed the top-rope frog splash for the pin! Easily the best of the show.

DJ Powers defeated Anthony Greene at 12:17.

6. Ichiban vs. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) for the Man of Steel Title. Sidney got on the mic and yelled at the kids in the crowd. “I’ve never lost a fight to a five-year-old, and I’m not starting today!” he shouted at one. Ichiban’s belt is red; I don’t think I’ve seen this one before. Channing attacked from behind, and we’re underway! Ichiban hit a springboard crossbody block. Ichiban backed him into a corner and hit his “one!” punches. Bakabella jumped in the ring and hit Ichiban, so Ichiban chased him to the floor and around ringside.

As Ichiban got back in the ring, Channing took his head off with a clothesline at 2:30. Thomas stomped on Ichiban and kept him grounded. Channing slowed him down with a bear hug. Ichiban fired up and hit a stunner at 7:30, then a handspring-back-elbow in the corner, and he hit his “one!” punches again. Ichiban hit his top-rope flying knife-edge chop and a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Channing fired back with a fisherman’s suplex for a believable nearfall at 9:00.

Ichiban hit a superkick and a missile dropkick, then a springboard Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall at 10:30. Channing hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. The ref got shoved. Sidney grabbed brass knuckles, but he accidentally hit Channing. Ichiban ripped off Sidney’s wig, and the ref struck Sidney! Ichiban got the rollup and the flash pin. A fun match. (Kids reacting to Sidney’s bald head getting revealed never ceases to be fun.)

Ichiban defeated Channing Thomas to retain the Man of Steel Title at 12:37.

7. The Silver City Rumble. I presume everyone who has been on the show will be in this. Channing Thomas stayed in the ring as he’s starting at No. 1! Several people (presumably teachers at this school) were introduced and came to ringside. Eye Black Jack was No. 2. Jack easily shoved him to the mat — he didn’t have a match, and Channing just finished one! Entrant No. 3 was DJ Powers at 1:00 — we’ll see if they keep up these intervals. Trigga the OG was No. 4. (The on-screen graphic has their name and number, which is a nice touch.)

Erik Chacha was No. 5, and Donnie Staxx (think Max Caster) was No. 6. Pedro Dones was No. 7 at 5:00 — yes, they are keeping 60-second intervals. No eliminations yet. Brett Ryan Gosselin was No. 8. BRG didn’t want to get in the ring, so the teachers (special enforcers!!) got him in. Danny Cabral was No. 9; I haven’t seen him before. He’s slender. The commentators said it’s his debut. The rotund Sweatboy was No. 10. He immediately eliminated Eye Black Jack! Shaya Shabo (another new guy to me) was No. 11. He’s a big, thick guy.

Dones tossed BRG at 9:30. Shabo tossed Dones. Devil’s Reject was No. 12. He wore a red outfit and scary face paint. Chacha and Cabral worked together to toss Shabo. Devil’s Reject eliminated Sweatboy. I don’t see Thomas in the ring. Is he hiding on the floor? Devil’s Reject tossed Trigga. Jaylen Brandyn was No. 13. Cabral was tossed. I see five in the ring, but I don’t think Channing was eliminated. There’s Channing! He jumped in and tossed Devil’s Reject! Traevon Jordan was No. 14 at 13:00.

The final entrant is Sidney Bakabella, in his Andre The Giant single-strap singlet. I am seeing SIX in the ring. Waves and Curls forced Sidney to dance with them. (The other three were down on the mat.) W&C danced with Sidney, then tossed him. DJ tossed one, and Channing tossed the other of Waves and Curls. Just like that, it’s just Chacha, Channing, and Powers, and the crowd immediately got behind Chacha.

Erik hit a double stunner on the heels and some Yes Kicks to Channing’s chest. DJ hit a neckbreaker over his knee on Chacha, then a frog splash. Channing hit a piledriver on Erik. DJ and Thomas wound up fighting each other against the ropes. Erik snuck up and flipped them both over the ropes to the floor to win! An entertaining match and a fairly well-laid-out Rumble match.

Erik Chacha won the 15-man Silver City Rumble at 19:02.

Final Thoughts: I really do love family-friendly shows. I do not doubt that this was marketed to kids at this school, and may have been a fundraiser event for the school. Having teachers as special enforcers for the main event really helps, too. Greene-Powers was really good for best match of the show, ahead of Thomas-Ichiban. The Rumble was well laid out for third.

I like mixing in two new faces in that Rumble match, too, and letting them get involved. (I hate when Rumbles are filled with 75 percent new faces, and it looks like herding cats.) Of the two new guys, Shabo has notable size, and I’m sure we’ll see more of him. The undercard matches were all fast-paced, too. Liviyah and Ava Everett had a nice match for the time given. The four-way tag match was chaotic. A lot to like here.