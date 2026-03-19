ROH on HonorClub lineup: Title matches set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.
-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Billie Starkz for the ROH Women’s Pure Championship
-Nick Wayne vs. Komander for the ROH TV Championship
-Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. “Dark Order” Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno
-Isla Dawn and “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson vs. The OXP, Rosario Grillo, and Valentina Rossi
-Mark Davis vs. Angelico
-Rachael Ellering vs. Robyn Renegade
-Diamante vs. Hyena Hera
-Christyan XO and Trish Adora in action
-Big Bill in action
-Jay Lethal in action
Powell’s POV: The show was taped on March 1 in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios. ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at 6CT/7ET.
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