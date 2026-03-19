ROH on HonorClub lineup: Title matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Billie Starkz for the ROH Women’s Pure Championship

-Nick Wayne vs. Komander for the ROH TV Championship

-Alec Price and Jordan Oliver vs. “Dark Order” Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno

-Isla Dawn and “Grizzled Young Veterans” James Drake and Zack Gibson vs. The OXP, Rosario Grillo, and Valentina Rossi

-Mark Davis vs. Angelico

-Rachael Ellering vs. Robyn Renegade

-Diamante vs. Hyena Hera

-Christyan XO and Trish Adora in action

-Big Bill in action

-Jay Lethal in action

Powell’s POV: The show was taped on March 1 in Jacksonville, Florida, at WJCT Studios. ROH on HonorClub streams on Thursdays at 6CT/7ET.