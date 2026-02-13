WWE Smackdown results (2/13): Powell’s live review of Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Sami Zayn, and Alexa Bliss vs. Giulia vs. Zelina in Elimination Chamber qualifiers, two title matches

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,382)

Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

Simulcast live February 13, 2026, on Syfy Network and internationally on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore opened the show while shots aired of Cody Rhodes (wearing his serial killer glasses), Sami Zayn, Jacob Fatu, Alexa Bliss, Giulia and Kiana James, Zelina and Aleister Black, and then split-screen shots of WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill and her challenger Jordynne Grace… Tessitore and Wade Barrett checked in from the broadcast table…

Tiffany Stratton made her entrance while ring announcer Mark Nash introduced her. Once in the ring, she recalled qualifying for the Elimination Chamber match. She said five other women will hope to win the match, whereas she enters it expecting to win.

Nia Jax and Lash Legend came out with microphones and spoke as they walked to the ring. Legend claimed Stratton got lucky last week. Legend said Jax would win her qualifying match next week and would go on to pin Stratton faster than she could say Tiffy Time. The fans responded with a loud “Tiffy Time” chant that Stratton danced to. Jax said they could save Stratton the embarrassment and take care of her tonight.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky made their entrance. Ripley spoke briefly as they headed to the ring for their match…

1. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. Nia Jax and Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Sky performed a standing double stomp on Jax. Ripley followed up with a running knee strike and then covered Jax for two. Ripley dropkicked Jax to ringside, and then tossed Legend to the floor with her.

Sky tagged in and performed an Asai moonsault. Back in the ring, Jax put Sky down with a Samoan Drop and covered her for a near fall before a picture-in-picture break. [C] Legend powered up Ripley for a powerbomb, but Ripley countered with a huracanrana. Jax tagged in and was DDT’d by Ripley.

Moments later, Ripley hit a Riptide on Jax. Sky hit Over the Moonsault and had Jax beat, but Legend shoved Ripley at Sky to break up the pin. Legend roughed up Sky at ringside by slamming her head on the broadcast team’s desk. Ripley kicked Legend through the ropes and then slammed her head on the broadcast table a few times.

Jax helped Legend, who put Ripley down with a pump kick on the floor. Legend pulled out a sponsored table, and then she and Jax set it up on the floor. Legend put Ripley on the table. Jax tried to go up top, but Ripley left the table, and Sky performed a running crossbody block through the ropes that sent her and Jax crashing through the table on the floor. Legend speared Ripley through the barricade and into the timekeeper’s area. All four women stayed down to end the match. Security guards and referees ran out to check on the wrestlers…

Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky fought Nia Jax and Lash Legend to an apparent double count-out in 11:15 in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match.

Powell’s POV: A good match with a strong closing sequence. I don’t mind the finish (aside from not being told what it actually was) because the match was intense enough that fans should now be more interested in seeing a rematch.

Cathy Kelley interviewed Cody Rhodes in front of his tour bus in the parking area. Cody said people were posting along with the show, streamers were broadcasting their reaction to every word that they say, and 300 employees at WWE headquarters were waiting to see him, Jacob Fatu, and Sami Zayn rip each other apart and have an all-timer. Cody said he is two matches away from the dream of main eventing WrestleMania. Cody mentioned some Dallas landmarks and said he was in Von Erich country. He closed by saying not to bet against him…

U.S. Champion Carmelo Hayes was walking backstage when he encountered Apollo Crews and Matt Cardona. Crews said he’d been watching Hayes and loved what he was doing with the open challenges. Crews said he’s a former champion and would love to be back in the title mix. Cardona said he’s back in WWE for gold. Hayes said the open challenge is normally open every Friday, but it was closed tonight, and he hoped they understood.

Hayes walked away and found The Miz waiting for him. Miz said Hayes was testing his three core values. “Three core values: master, inspire, and zone in,” Miz said. Miz added that he was zoning in on teaching Hayes respect. Hayes said he hoped that Miz teaches better than he wrestles. After Hayes walked away, Cardona and Crews mocked Miz over “zone-in” being two words… [C]

Footage aired of Seattle Seahawks players holding up a Super Bowl title belt licensed by WWE and the NFL…

A promo video aired with Aleister Black and Zelina. Black said Randy Orton is still one of the greats. He said Orton showed shades of what he was like in 2009 during their Elimination Chamber qualifier. He wondered what would happen if Cody Rhodes qualified for the match, then wondered if we’d see Orton soon. Zellina spoke about her qualifying match and said change would come…

U.S. Champion Carmelo Hayes made his entrance for a promo. He spoke about main eventing WrestleMania and said he would compete in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on next week’s show. Hayes said he owed Ilja Dragunov and then called him out for a title match.

Ilja Dragunov made his entrance, but then Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo made their entrance. Solo said the line starts with him for the open challenge. Dragunov mocked Solo for his family abandoning him last week.

Hayes said he came with one title and would like to leave with two, which served as a challenge for a tag team title match. Solo said it didn’t have to be like this. He snapped his fingers, and then his crew attacked Hayes and Dragunov.

Apollo Crews and Matt Cardona ran out to help Hayes and Dragunov. Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance music played, and he came out to help the babyfaces, who cleared Solo and his crew from the ring.

Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis came out and booked them all in a ten-man tag. The bell rang to start the match, and then the show went to break… [C]

2. “The MFTs” Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Talla Tonga, and JC Mateo vs. Carmelo Hayes, Ilja Dragunov, Shinsuke Nakamura, Apollo Crews, and Matt Cardona in a ten-man tag. The heel team isolated Cardona. The MFTs were dominant heading into another break. [C]