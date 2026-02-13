AEW Dynamite rating: How did the show with an AEW Women’s Championship match and TNT Title match perform?

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 604,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from the 654,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from the previous week’s 0.15 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The HBO Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count for AEW programming. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 637,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the February 12, 2025, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 579,000 viewers and a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic.